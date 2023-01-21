Report: Manchester City Have Completed The Signing Of Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have made their first signing of the January transfer window as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Maximo Perrone will be joining the club from Velez Sarsfield.

Manchester City have gone back to the Argentinian Primera Division to do some transfer business after the success of Julian Alvarez who so far has proved his worth as he has scored nine goals in 24 appearances this season so City will be hoping Perrone will be another success.

He is viewed as a player for the future rather than someone who will challenge for a place right now with Perrone joining Manchester City until June 2028 with the transfer set to be made official soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano the documents are signed on the players and the clubs side.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder and he has been in the Velez Sarsfield senior fold for a few years after coming through the academy.

Perrone made his professional debut for Vélez Sarsfield on 6 March 2022 in match against Estudiantes and a couple of months later he scored his first professional goal in a Copa Libertadores game against Nacional.

He is set to play in South American U-20 Championship for Argentina before officially joining.

Manchester City have supposedly beaten off competition from the likes of Wolves and Newcastle to secure the signing for a fee of around £8.2 million.

