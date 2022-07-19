Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Have Declined To Chance To Sign Neymar

Due to the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus wages have been freed up at Manchester City for the potential signing of another attacker to help the squad depth in the wing positions with Neymar being a possible option.

The Brazilian superstar has supposedly been made available for transfer this summer after the long situation to do with Kylian Mbappe's contract situation.

Neymar celebrates for PSG

The French international in the end signed a new deal to renew his stay in Paris after flirting with Real Madrid all summer and the new contract effectively has made him the new sporting director of the club with every decision going through him.

So it appears the young forward does not want the former Barcelona man at the club anymore with PSG only looking to recoup £50 million for the number 10.

According to Le Parisien the winger has been offered to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. 

However the Premier League Champions have declined the chance to even start talks with PSG or Neymar's representatives as they believe the deal is a non-starter and do not want to sign him due to being happy enough with their attacking talent.

Also in the report it states that Guardiola does not want to unbalance the construction of his City squad with the arrival of such a star like Neymar.

The hope will be City are not left short on the wings and that missing out on what could be their only chance to sign Neymar will not be a regret for the club.

Neymar

At 30-years-old and on high wages it does make sense to not attempt to sign a player who may not even fit the way Guardiola likes to play.

We shall have to wait and see where Neymar ends up at the end of the window.

