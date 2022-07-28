Report: Manchester City Have Given The Green Light For James McAtee To Go On Loan

Manchester City have let some youngsters leave the club permanently this summer with the likes of Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia joining Southampton however they have decided to only let James McAtee leave the club on loan.

The 19-year-old has been at City throughout his whole youth career joining all the way back in 2013 and has made six senior appearances for the club all in the last campaign emphasising how highly manager Pep Guardiola rates him.

McAtee receiving instructions from Pep Guardiola IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He made two appearances in the Premier League against Everton and Norwich City whilst also getting his Champions League debut against Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the round of 16 tie.

Manchester City were unsure if they wanted to let the attacking midfielder go this window with the likelihood being he would play the early rounds of the League Cup and the FA Cup however according to Football Insider the Premier League Champions have given him the green light to leave on loan.

Multiple Premier League and Championship clubs have expressed a desire to acquire his services so now it is up to the club and player to decide what the best option is to make sure he continues his development with consistent game time.

No permanent deal will be considered as he recently signed a new contract in February keeping him at the club until 2026 which again highlights how much potential the midfielder has.

