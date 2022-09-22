Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Have Interest In Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

Imago/ Nur Photo

Pep Guardiola is said to be looking at central defenders for next season, and Alessandro Bastoni is a player of interest.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in particular are reported to want a new centre-back at the club for next season, in a sort of defensive reshuffle of the back line for the club.

Nathan Ake is tipped to leave next season after almost doing so this season, and Manuel Akanji at the moment only has a short-term deal at the club. Recent performances do suggest that might change very soon though.

Alessandro Bastoni was the subject of interest from Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur last season, and Manchester City have now made their feelings known.

Manchester City are interested in Alessandro Bastoni.

According to Gazetta in Italy, Manchester City have interest in Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan ahead of a so called defensive reshuffle that is said to take place at the club very soon.

The club wanted a centre-back in the summer, and made enquiries for Jules Kounde and Pau Torres during their search. The search stopped when Nathan Ake decided to stay, but the club still want a new centre-back regardless.

Alessandro Bastoni in action for AC Milan.

Bastoni fits the profile of a Pep Guardiola player, and is one of the names in consideration by the club. Josko Gvardiol is also a player on that list, and there is expected to be more names linked as transfer windows come closer.

Manuel Akanji has impressed, and if he keeps performing to that level the club may not need to look to the market for a centre-back. But for the moment, Bastoni is a player they admire.

