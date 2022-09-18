Report: Manchester City Have Joined The Race For Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has earned a reputation as one of the best centre-backs in the Serie A over the last few years, thanks to his fantastic performances for Inter Milan.

The Slovakia international was signed by Inter for a fee believed to be around £30million from Sampdoria in 2017 and has gone on to look like great value for money in the years proceeding.

Skriniar was a key part of the Inter side that won their first Serie A title in over ten years under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The Slovakian has played 224 games for the Nerazzurri and has become one of their most important players. However, Skriniar is now into the last year of his existing deal with the Italian giants and little progress has been made in tying the defender down to a new contract.

Understandably, this has led to many clubs vying for the centre-back's signature.

PSG came close to signing Skriniar this summer but weren't willing to meet Inter's valuation of the defender due to his contractual situation, while his former manager Conte is believed to be interested in taking the 27-year-old to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And, according to reports, it has now emerged that Manchester City may be one of the clubs interested in signing the 6 foot 2 centre-back, per The Daily Mail.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

It has hard to ascertain just how far advanced City's interest will be in the Slovakia national, considering the fact that the club have just signed a fifth central defender in Manuel Akanji.

While it would be believable that the prospect of securing Skriniar on a free transfer could have swayed The Cityzens to make a move for the defender, how likely they would be to acquire his services is another issue.

As stated, City already have five centre-backs at the club, and Skriniar isn't short on potential suitors, so it would be hard to imagine the Slovakian opting to go to a club where he would face heavy competition for a starting spot.

However, you would imagine Skriniar would at least entertain a move to Manchester if City continue their domestic dominance and finally secure a Champions League trophy.

The race for the defender is sure to be a fierce one next summer, given his cost (or lack thereof) and the number of clubs interested in signing him.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: