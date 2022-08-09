Report: Manchester City Have No Definite Target For Left-Back

Manchester City have not got a definite target for the left-back spot as the transfer window nears an end.

There are confirmed conversations internally at Manchester City about keeping Sergio Gomez in the first-team next season, and this may happen if the club do not find a senior left-back before the end of the window.

City are closing in on the signing of Gomez from Anderlecht, but want to add a more experienced left-back to the team to bolster the squad.

Sergio Gomez may stay in the first-team this season. IMAGO / Belga

According to Jack Gaughan, there is no definitive number one target for Manchester City when it comes to a senior left-back target. The club would like to bring one in, but do not have a set target as of yet.

The deal for Sergio Gomez is nearing a close, and discussions have began internally about whether City should keep the Spanish left-back at the club next season.

The suggestion now will be that City will keep Sergio Gomez in the first-team next season if they can not find a suitable senior left-back target. The initial plan was to send the player out on loan to Girona, but Manchester City are currently re-evaluating that plan.

In terms of senior left-backs linked with City, Borna Sosa has been a name associated with City for a while. Christian Falk and Florian Plettenburg have confirmed City's interest.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is another name, as well as Alex Grimaldo from Benfica, who would be the cheapest option of the three.

Will Manchester City sign another full-back after Sergio Gomez?

