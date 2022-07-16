Report: Manchester City Have No Intention Of Selling Bernardo Silva This Summer

Bernardo Silva has been a key player throughout the Pep Guardiola era however Barcelona have held a strong interest in the Portuguese international this summer and there has been some confidence within the Catalan club that a deal could be completed.

He showed some of his best form for the club last campaign helping them go onto win the Premier League for the fourth time in the last five seasons so it makes sense that some of the biggest clubs in Europe have shown an interest.

Silva in action IMAGO / Sportimage

Barcelona have been the club linked with him the most during this window and the famous side have had a very strong transfer window so far signing Andreas Christensen, Frank Kessie and Raphinha whilst they are also on the verge of signing Robert Lewandowski.

Even though they have financial issues they still would like to acquire Silva but according to Simon Mullock from The Mirror Manchester City have no intention of letting him go with the midfielder being a key part of the plans.

Reports from Spain claimed that the Premier League Champions have told the midfielder's agent he can leave for less than £70M but that does not seem to be the case and he will look to get City their first ever Champions League title next campaign.

