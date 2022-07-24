Report: Manchester City Have No Plans To Allow Josh Wilson-Esbrand To Leave The Club

Manchester City have no plans to allow Josh Wilson-Esbrand to leave the club this summer, despite offers from clubs inside the Premier League. Wilson-Esbrand is expected to stay at the club this summer, and may be an alternative should Manchester City fail to complete the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Wilson-Esbrand played for City last night in their 1-0 win against Bayern, and impressed on the left hand side.

Pep Guardiola rates Wilson-Esbrand highly. IMAGO / ANP

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City currently have no plans to allow Josh Wilson-Esbrand to leave the club this summer. The player has offers from clubs inside the Premier League, but City are currently hoping to keep the player around the first-team next season.

Pep Guardiola rates Wilson-Esbrand very highly, and trusts the player to be apart of the setup next season. Manchester City are currently in a battle to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton, but the clubs are apart on a valuation for the player at the minute.

Wilson-Esbrand was name dropped as a player that could be of service to City next season should the deal for Cucurella fall through.

City also have an interest in VFB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa, according to Christian Falk, and will try for the player if Brighton do not lower their valuation for Cucurella.

City had a £30million bid rejected last week for the player, and Brighton are holding strong on their £50million price tag.

Nathan Ake, Wilson-Esbrand and Joao Cancelo will be Manchester City's options at left-back is no incomings come in.

Guardiola seems to be trusting youth more this season for City, with Cole Palmer expected to be used instead of a new signing in the clubs attacking plans for next season.

