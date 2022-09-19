Report: Manchester City Have Not Made An Attempt To Sign Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is one of the most sought after defenders in world football at the moment due to the rumours he wants to leave Inter Milan.

The Serbian was close to joining PSG in the summer, but the deal never materialised in the end, so he ended up staying at the Italian club. The rumours are heavy again on the player leaving the club.

Reports have now surfaced suggesting that Manchester City have not made any approach to sign the defender as of yet, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

Manchester City have not made any approach for Milan Skriniar. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have yet to make an approach or proposal of any kind for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. Recent reports had suggested Manchester City were in for the player, but Romano reports the club have not made any approach for the player.

Pep Guardiola's side have interest in the player for sure, but they are yet to make any sort of approach for the Inter Milan defender. The club that are closest to signing Milan Skriniar at this current moment are still PSG.

PSG are front runners for Milan Skriniar. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

PSG were the closest team to signing the player in the summer, but the deal fell apart in the end, much to the annoyance of PSG who really wanted him.

Manchester City may in the future look to go in for the player, but at the moment despite the rumours and reports suggesting otherwise, the club have not made any moves to try and sign the player.

