Report: Manchester City Have Not Tried To Hinder Gavi's Barcelona Contract Renewal

Manchester City have interest in Gavi, but have reportedly not tried to hinder him signing a new contract at the club this summer.

Gavi is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona in the coming days, but he is a player Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have an interest in.

Pep Guardiola knows La Masia well, and knows how much of a talent Gavi is having come from the academy that has served Barcelona so well in the past.

Manchester City however, have not tried to hinder or hijack Gavi, and have stayed on the sidelines during his contract renewal talks.

Pep Guardiola has stayed away from Gavi due to his respect for Barcelona. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to El Nacional, Manchester City have stayed on the sideline during the talks between Barcelona and Gavi over his new contract, which he is now set to officially sign in the coming days.

Manchester City have a big interest in Gavi, but have remained respectful during the talks between the club and his entourage. Pep Guardiola would love Gavi at the Etihad due to his dynamism and character, but his respect for Barcelona as a club means he will stay away from trying to hinder the deal.

From a sporting point of view, it's a deal that makes sense to Guardiola, but from a respect point of view, it would go against his principles to entice a La Masia graduate away from his home.

Manchester City are effectively out of negotiations due to this, but Gavi is set to sign a new deal in the coming days regardless.

It could have been, but Pep Guardiola's respect must be admired.

