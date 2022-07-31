Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Have Not Walked Away From Marc Cucurella Deal

Manchester City have not yet walked away from a deal for Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City haven't walked away from a deal for Marc Cucurella, but the club are adamant they won't pay Brighton's £50million valuation of the player. City are willing to pay £40million for the Spaniard, but will not rise to the fee Brighton have set for Cucurella.

The clubs remain £10million apart in their valuations, and Brighton have ended the most recent discussions between the two clubs.

Cucurella

Manchester City have not walked away from Marc Cucurella deal.

According to Rob Dawson from ESPN, Manchester City have not yet walked away from a deal for Marc Cucurella, but are unwilling to match the valuation Brighton have set on the player.

Brighton want £50million, but City are not willing to pay above £40million. The Seagulls are adamant on their fee and are seemingly very unlikely to budge from the asking price. 

Cucurella wants the move desperately. He has put in a transfer request and believes the price the club have set on him is unrealistic. Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that the player is pushing for the move, and views City as his dream club.

City have identified alternatives. Raphael Guerreiro is a player they are interested in, as well as Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo.

All players would be valued lower than Cucurella, but Guerreiro is expected to be quite a dear purchase if City are to try for the player.

Pep Guardiola has Marc Cucurella as his number one target for left-back, and City will continue to try for the player.

