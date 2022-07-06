Report: Manchester City Have Not Yet Stated Whether They Will Replace Raheem Sterling

Manchester City have not yet stated whether they will or will not replace Raheem Sterling this summer. This comes after countless reports that the club had decided against replacing the English winger following his departure.

There are some concerns whether Manchester City could be left short on the wings this season following Sterling's departure. His ability to play either side stood to City, and without a replacement Phil Foden may have to play a number of positions this season if injuries become a factor.

Raheem Sterling is leaving Manchester City IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City have not yet stated whether they will or will not replace Raheem Sterling this summer. Sterling agreed personal terms today ahead of a move to Chelsea, and it was reported by Pol Ballus of the Athletic yesterday that City had no plans to replace either Sterling or Gabriel Jesus.

But Jack Gaughan states Manchester City have not stated which side the fence they sit on yet.

Serge Gnabry has been a player linked with the club in recent days, amid rumors he would not be renewing his Manchester City contract. City could turn to him as a replacement if they do plan on replacing Raheem Sterling.

Will Manchester City replace Raheem Sterling?

