Report: Manchester City Have Reached An Agreement To Sign Leeds United Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have been linked with a midfielder to replace the outgoing Fernandinho ever since the season ended and now it seems like they have got their man having finally reached an agreement for England international Kalvin Phillips.

It was reported that City would make their move once the Nations League games for England had concluded and they have not wasted time getting Pep Guardiola's main target.

Kalvin Phillips challenging Jonas Hofmann in Munich UEFA Nations League 2022

Phillips on international duty

He has been at Leeds all his career since 2014 and has been a key player for many seasons, especially under former manager and Guardiola's close associate Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips was also integral in England's run to the final of Euro 2020 last summer but struggled with injuries last season for Leeds meaning he only played 20 league games.

However, he was fit and vital for their run-in which ultimately kept them up playing every minute of the last six games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein reporting for The Athletic both sides are on the same page and have agreed a fee worth £42 million with a potential £3 million of add-ons taking the deal on a whole to £45 million.

The two clubs are in the process of finalising the deal meaning that Phillips will be a Manchester City player in time for their pre-season tour.

Since City's interest the 26-year-old, who is on holiday at the moment, has been keen on a move and has seemingly got his wish with Rodri now having more competition for his place in the starting eleven.

