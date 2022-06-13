Report: Manchester City have 'Submitted a Bid' for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

After Manchester City secured the signature of highly sought after Erling Haaland, the clubs attention has swiftly turned to the midfield department. After all City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak did 'promise more signings'.

Manchester City are not wasting time this transfer window, Haaland was announced earlier today, Julian Alvarez has been acquired and Fernandinho has left, meaning the Sky Blue's now turn then attention towards a replacement for the Brazilian.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Reports over recent weeks claim Manchester City are interested in Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and thought to highly admire the Yorkshire lad.

However now reports from Football insider are claiming that Manchester City have "submitted a bid for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips", which they have also said they "can exclusively reveal."

Going onto further claim "A City source has told Football Insider that Phillips is their top target for the remainder of the summer window and an offer has already been table for Phillips."

With the England midfielder out of contract in 2024, Leeds United may be forced to heavily consider departing ways with their number '23' in order to command a fee.

With Aston Villa, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Manchester United all reportedly interested in signing Phillips, a move away from Leeds is becoming increasingly more likely.