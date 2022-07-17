Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Hold Talks With Jude Bellingham's Representatives

Jude Bellingham has been at Borussia Dortmund for two years and is one of the most sought after midfielder on the planet due to being just 19-years-old whilst having a endless list of qualities which have made him linked to the biggest sides on the planet.

He joined the German club in 2020 from Championship side Birmingham City after rising through their academy ranks at a rapid rate with the club even retiring his shirt number when he left.

Bellingham in action

Bellingham in action

He played 44 games for the one time League Cup winners before joining Dortmund for £25 million and has so far played 90 games for the side in yellow scoring ten goals whilst getting 18 assists.

That price looks set to quadruple though whenever he decides to leave the famous club with reports stating that Dortmund have named their price at £103 million for the English international.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two sides that have been linked the most have been Liverpool and Real Madrid but now that has changed.

A report has said that the Premier League Champions are now another club who wants him as they have supposedly held talks with the midfielder's representatives.

City have already reinforced their midfield this summer with Kalvin Phillips so a deal this summer would be off the cards especially as they have already poached Erling Haaland away from Dortmund.

Next summer it looks set to be a big battle between some of the worlds biggest clubs for Bellingham.

  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Talks Continue After Manchester City And Arsenal Agreed On Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago0040724033h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Need To Sell Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United In Order To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1001988655h
Transfer Rumours

Could Jude Bellingham Be An Option For Manchester City Next Season?

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Kevin Campbell
News

Manchester City Already Have Raheem Sterling's Replacement In Phil Foden According To Kevin Campbell

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Zack Steffen in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Chris Wilder Confirms Zack Steffen Is Close To Joining Middlesbrough From Manchester City

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have No Intention Of Selling Bernardo Silva This Summer

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Fiorini
News

Official: Manchester City Youngster Lewis Fiorini Has Joined Blackpool On Loan

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Rashford
News

Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford Speaks On Rivalry With Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago