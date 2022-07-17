Report: Manchester City Hold Talks With Jude Bellingham's Representatives

Jude Bellingham has been at Borussia Dortmund for two years and is one of the most sought after midfielder on the planet due to being just 19-years-old whilst having a endless list of qualities which have made him linked to the biggest sides on the planet.

He joined the German club in 2020 from Championship side Birmingham City after rising through their academy ranks at a rapid rate with the club even retiring his shirt number when he left.

Bellingham in action IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

He played 44 games for the one time League Cup winners before joining Dortmund for £25 million and has so far played 90 games for the side in yellow scoring ten goals whilst getting 18 assists.

That price looks set to quadruple though whenever he decides to leave the famous club with reports stating that Dortmund have named their price at £103 million for the English international.

The two sides that have been linked the most have been Liverpool and Real Madrid but now that has changed.

A report has said that the Premier League Champions are now another club who wants him as they have supposedly held talks with the midfielder's representatives.

City have already reinforced their midfield this summer with Kalvin Phillips so a deal this summer would be off the cards especially as they have already poached Erling Haaland away from Dortmund.

Next summer it looks set to be a big battle between some of the worlds biggest clubs for Bellingham.

