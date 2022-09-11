Report: Manchester City In Complete Control Of Romeo Lavia Situation

Chelsea shocked a lot of people, including Manchester City, when they bid £50million for Romeo Lavia on deadline day.

Lavia had just joined Southampton from Manchester City, and Chelsea were that impressed by his performance and goal against them, they decided to try and test Southampton's resolve on the player.

The Saints of course turned it down as they view Lavia as untouchable, but it led to many questions about Manchester City's involvement with their former player.

Manchester City remain in control of Romeo Lavia's situation. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, despite Chelsea's heavy interest and the circling of clubs that are becoming interested in Lavia, Manchester City remain in complete control of the situation.

The club have a buy-back clause of £40million for the Belgian midfielder, and also have first preference over any other club to try and buy him should Southampton ever feel it is time to sell the player.

Manchester City have smartly applied the buy-back clause to many of their players this summer, in case they go on to reach the potential the club feel they can.

Romeo Lavia has impressed for Southampton so far this season. IMAGO / PA Images

Lavia was a player Pep Guardiola and Manchester City rated highly, but due to Kalvin Phillips signing and the ever present world class nature of Rodri, it was felt his development would improve at another club.

Manchester City remain in control of the situation, and if they ever want the player back they are most likely able to snap a finger and have him return, provided he ever wants to go back.