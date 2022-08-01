Report: Manchester City In Talks With Matheus Nunes To Replace Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are reportedly in talks with Matheus Nunes to replace Bernardo Silva if he leaves the club.

Manchester City are in talks with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. City have held a long standing interest in the player. Nunes was on a midfield target list at the start of the window, and Pep Guardiola is a massive fan.

City are wary of the fact Bernardo Silva may leave the club this summer, and are discussing with Matheus Nunes in the event that does happen.

Manchester City are in talks with Matheus Nunes. IMAGO/NURPHOTO

According to Jose Alvarez, Manchester City are in talks with Matheus Nunes over a move this summer. Barcelona have heavy interest in Bernardo Silva and are expected to make a move, and City are trying to be prepared in the event that does happen.

Pep Guardiola hailed Nunes as one of the best players in the world after City played Sporting Lisbon last season, and now the Spanish manager may be bringing him to the club.

City are adamant they want to keep Silva this summer, but understand the player may have different wishes. Barca must wait for Frenkie De Jong to leave before making any move for Silva, but the club are confident the Dutch midfielder will leave the club.

Matheus Nunes was monitored by Liverpool and reportedly turned down a move to Wolves to stay at Sporting, but the lure of City may prove to be a temptation the midfielder can't turn down.

