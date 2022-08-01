Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City In Talks With Matheus Nunes To Replace Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are reportedly in talks with Matheus Nunes to replace Bernardo Silva if he leaves the club.

Manchester City are in talks with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. City have held a long standing interest in the player. Nunes was on a midfield target list at the start of the window, and Pep Guardiola is a massive fan. 

City are wary of the fact Bernardo Silva may leave the club this summer, and are discussing with Matheus Nunes in the event that does happen.

Matheus Nunes for Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City are in talks with Matheus Nunes.

According to Jose Alvarez, Manchester City are in talks with Matheus Nunes over a move this summer. Barcelona have heavy interest in Bernardo Silva and are expected to make a move, and City are trying to be prepared in the event that does happen.

Pep Guardiola hailed Nunes as one of the best players in the world after City played Sporting Lisbon last season, and now the Spanish manager may be bringing him to the club.

City are adamant they want to keep Silva this summer, but understand the player may have different wishes. Barca must wait for Frenkie De Jong to leave before making any move for Silva, but the club are confident the Dutch midfielder will leave the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matheus Nunes was monitored by Liverpool and reportedly turned down a move to Wolves to stay at Sporting, but the lure of City may prove to be a temptation the midfielder can't turn down.

                  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

James McAtee
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sheffield United Are Interested In Loan Deal For Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 2
News

Ally McCoist Backs Manchester City's Jack Grealish To Improve Next Season

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Lucas Paqueta Is An Option For Manchester City If Bernardo Silva Leaves

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Arthur Melo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City and Juventus Could Be Open To A Swap Deal Involving Arthur and Ilkay Gundogan

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea 'Confident' Of Reaching An Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Marc Cucurella For Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have Made A Move To Hijack Manchester City's Bid To Sign Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago
imago1010824709h
News

Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park

By Matt Skinner7 hours ago