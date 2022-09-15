Report: Manchester City Interested In Alejandro Grimaldo From Benfica

Sergio Gomez was signed by Manchester City this summer, but he was always viewed as a player for the future. The 21-year old Spaniard has settled in well at Manchester City, but they still have their eyes on other left-backs.

Alejandro Grimaldo was a name on the list in the summer for Pep Guardiola's side, and they have continued to monitor his situation since the summer window ended.

He could be the next left-back for City, and the club may make a move in January.

Alejandro Grimaldo is the regular left-back at Benfica. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester City have been gathering information on Alejandro Grimaldo in recent months, and may be interested in making a move for the player.

The Spanish left-back has a deal that expires in 2023, and is currently showing no signs he wants to renew his contract with Benfica. Grimaldo would be available for quite cheap for Manchester City.

City have found the struggle with Kyle Walker's injury this season. Sergio Gomez has had to be integrated a bit sooner than Guardiola would have hoped, and Grimaldo would be a more senior option with experience for the time being.

Manchester City definitely wanted an alternative left-back after missing out on Marc Cucurella this summer, but in the end decided only signing Sergio Gomez was enough for the season.

It is an interesting deal and one to certainly keep an eye out for as we come closer to the January transfer window.

