Report: Manchester City Interested In Arsenal Youngster Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest ever player yesterday when he came off the bench for Arsenal against Brentford, breaking the previous record held by Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.

Nwaneri came on for a little cameo when Arsenal were 3-0 up, and at 15-years and 180 days old, made everyone watching the game feel that little bit older.

To be trusted in a Premier League game at that age you have to be special, and it's no surprise Premier League clubs are already swooping around the young player.

According to the Times, Ethan Nwaneri already has a number of suitors in the Premier League, from before he even stepped foot onto the pitch and marked his name in the history books forever.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool all have an interest in the English midfielder, who set a record yesterday that will be extremely hard to ever see beaten.

15 years old in the Premier League is a remarkable achievement, the hard part now for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal is keeping hold of the young midfielder, because clubs will lurk for such a unique talent.

Manchester City are renowned right now for one of if not the best academy around, and Nwaneri would certainly benefit from joining the club. But Arsenal will do everything they can to keep hold of a player they rate so dearly and highly.

There is interest in the player, but he is expected to stay at Arsenal for a long time.

