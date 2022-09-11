Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

Report: Manchester City Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

Manchester City have an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo has become a hot property in the Premier League since joining Brighton, and the Ecuadorian midfielder is gathering interest from the top teams in the league.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday that Manchester United had interest in the player before signing Casemiro, and Liverpool also wanted the player during the summer.

Manchester City have now thrown their name in the hat, but Brighton are trying to tie the player down to a new deal.

Manchester City like Moises Caicedo.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester City have an interest in Moises Caicedo. There are a number of English clubs interested in the midfielder, and Pep Guardiola's men are one of those teams.

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Caicedo before Brighton swooped, and it is a signing they may live to regret not making. Especially if their noisy neighbours get him before they do.

Brighton want to tie the player down to a new contract, to warn off any potential suitors. Manchester City are not the only club that are interested, and will face stern competition for the player.

Moises Caicedo has impressed this season.

Caicedo has went from strength to strength since joining, and has filled the gap left by Yves Bissouma seamlessly. The departure of Graham Potter may have a deciding factor in his future though.

Chelsea will be one to keep an eye on for Moises Caicedo due to the fact Graham Potter has went there. He could be a player he looks to bring with him.

