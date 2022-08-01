Report: Manchester City Interested In Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this summer.

City have been in the market for a centre-back all summer, and do not seem to be slowing down their search at the moment. The Blue's reportedly have an interest in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. The player is the subject of interest from numerous Premier League clubs, with City now being named as one of them.

City made a late bid to hijack Barcelona's move for Jules Kounde last week, after Chelsea made second contact with them over Nathan Ake.

Manchester City are interested in Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to L'Equipe via GFFN, Manchester City have an interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Chelsea are thought to be frontrunners for the signature of the French defender, but City do hold an interest in the player.

PSG have an interest too, with Luis Campos rating Fofana highly. Manchester City have stayed in the market for a defender even after it was clear Nathan Ake was staying at the club.

City have an interest in Pau Torres as well as Wesley Fofana. The current deal the club are working on is a move for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella, but they may decide to make a move for Fofana when the conclusion of that deal is more evident.

Fofana would be available for a fee of around £75million. Leicester will use Harry Maguire's transfer fee to Manchester United as a negotiating block to try and get the fee they believe they deserve for the French defender.

Read More Manchester City Coverage