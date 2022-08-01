Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Interested In Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this summer.

City have been in the market for a centre-back all summer, and do not seem to be slowing down their search at the moment. The Blue's reportedly have an interest in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. The player is the subject of interest from numerous Premier League clubs, with City now being named as one of them.

City made a late bid to hijack Barcelona's move for Jules Kounde last week, after Chelsea made second contact with them over Nathan Ake.

Wesley Fofana

Manchester City are interested in Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

According to L'Equipe via GFFN, Manchester City have an interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Chelsea are thought to be frontrunners for the signature of the French defender, but City do hold an interest in the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PSG have an interest too, with Luis Campos rating Fofana highly. Manchester City have stayed in the market for a defender even after it was clear Nathan Ake was staying at the club.

City have an interest in Pau Torres as well as Wesley Fofana. The current deal the club are working on is a move for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella, but they may decide to make a move for Fofana when the conclusion of that deal is more evident.

Fofana would be available for a fee of around £75million. Leicester will use Harry Maguire's transfer fee to Manchester United as a negotiating block to try and get the fee they believe they deserve for the French defender.

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

ChelseaLeicester CityManchester City

Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Ready To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett23 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Wants To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett41 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
News

Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Has Given Erling Haaland Some Advice

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
imago1013522122h
News

Pep Guardiola States 'There Is No Reason To Not Be Confident' Going Into The Premier League Season

By Elliot Thompson10 hours ago
imago1013522122h
Features/Opinions

Shaun Goater and Steve Howey Hail Julian Alvarez's Instant Impact With Manchester City

By Matt Skinner12 hours ago
Euros trophy
Match Coverage

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Looking For Alternatives To Brighton's Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Identify Lucas Paqueta As Bernardo Silva Replacement

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago