Report: Manchester City Interested In Lucas Paqueta If Bernardo Silva Leaves

Manchester City are reportedly now interested in Lucas Paqueta if Bernardo Silva was to leave the club.

This report comes after Gerard Romero said Manchester City already had a replacement lined up in case Bernardo Silva left the club. Lucas Paqueta has been on Manchester City's radar for a while, and could be the player the club moves for.

West Ham United are currently pushing for the Brazilian midfielder, as they just had a €40million bid rejected.

Manchester City still have interest in Lucas Paqueta. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Transfer Checker, Manchester City are interested in pursuing Lucas Paqueta, but only if Bernardo Silva signs for Barcelona this summer. Pep Guardiola is currently happy with his midfield, but that situation will change if Bernardo Silva leaves the club.

There are many clubs interested in Lucas Paqueta, which makes it difficult for Manchester City. The club are not certain what will happen with Bernardo Silva, and therefore can't make an official move.

Lyon are said to want €60-65million for the midfielder, which would be a fee Manchester City could pay. The club have a valuation of €90million on Bernardo Silva, so any fee for Lucas Paqueta in that region is definitely affordable.

Barcelona still believe they can make Bernardo Silva happen, but time is running out. With six days left in the window, Manchester City will need to be informed of the Catalan clubs intentions so they can pursue their replacement.

It will be an interesting final 6 days of the transfer window.

