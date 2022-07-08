Manchester City are still interested in Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, as they look for a replacement for Chelsea bound Nathan Ake. Pau Torres has been linked with a move away from Manchester City, and the club are weighing up the best options to replace the Dutch defender.

Pau Torres is available this summer, and reportedly for a cut price fee. Villarreal failed to qualify for the Champions League and the Europa League this season, and need to sell some players to keep up financially.

Pau Torres in action for Spain IMAGO / Jones

According to Mike McGrath, Pau Torres is a player of interest for Manchester City to replace Nathan Ake. Ake is set to join Chelsea in a transfer worth about £45million.

Pau Torres has a release clause of £60million, but due to Villarreal's possible financial difficulty due to not qualifying for the Champions or Europa League competitions, could be bought for as cheap as £45million.

It would be a near like for like replacement. City are wary of the fact injuries to centre-back's nearly cost them the league last season, and want to avoid such a scenario next season.

Manchester City signing a replacement for Nathan Ake is number one priority this season according to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, even with the departure of Raheem Sterling.

