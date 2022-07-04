Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing 17-Year Old Forward Dzenan Pejcinovic As Free Agent

Manchester City are interested in signing 17-year old starlet Dzenan Pejcinovic from Bundesliga team FC Augsburg. The centre-forward turned down a new contract at Augsburg, and is now a hot topic on the free agent market.

Manchester City are impressed with the German striker, who has scored 17 times in 16 appearances for Germany's under-17 squad.

Manchester City interested in Dzenan Pejcinovic

According to BILD in Germany, Manchester City are one of the clubs interested in Dzenan Pejcinovic. Juventus are another of Europe's super clubs hovering over the 17-year old striker.

Despite never making a senior appearance, Pejcinovic is a wanted man. Manchester City are interested in trying to mold the young German into a future superstar.

Dzenan Pejcinovic is left-footed. He scored 13 goals in 26 games for Augsburg across two different age groups last season. Pejcinovic left Bayern Munich's academy to join FC Augsburg, but has now left the Bundesliga side. The German is now a free agent.

It will be interesting to see which one of Juventus or Manchester City will make the first move, with both clubs certainly heavily interested in availing of the qualities of Pejcinovic. The chance to sign a possible future superstar on a free transfer is a no brainer.

Will Manchester City swoop for Dzenan Pejcinovic?

Read More Manchester City Coverage