Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Gavi From Barcelona

Manchester City and Barcelona's names have been linked together all summer due to the Bernardo Silva saga, and now they're back together again.

Gavi is wanted by a whole host of clubs this summer, and Manchester City are one of them clubs who have thrown their name in the hat for the player.

Liverpool and Manchester United also have an interest in the player, who Barcelona view incredibly highly, as they should.

Gavi is wanted by a host of clubs. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a report by 90min, Manchester City are one of the clubs interested in signing Barcelona's Gavi, but the player is expected to stay at the club.

His contract situation has stalled for months, but is now nearing completion. Manchester City registered an interest when it looked like the player's future was up in the air.

If Gavi does sign a new deal it will be unlikely he will ever leave Barcelona. La Masia graduates are usually quite loyal, as it is their ultimate dream to represent the club they've grown up playing for.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea also registered an interest in the player, but it may be Manchester City who would have the upper hand in negotiations due to their desire for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona's financial struggles are now solved, with all their players registered ahead of the new season. Their next pressing issue is the future of Gavi, which is expected to be solved and sorted within the next few weeks.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: