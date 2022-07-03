Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Matthijs De Ligt From Juventus, But Chelsea Remain Favorites

Manchester City are interested in the signing of Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus amid rumors Nathan Ake is set to leave the club. Ake is linked with a move to Chelsea as talks progress, and De Ligt has himself been linked with a move away from Turin.

The Dutch defender left Ajax for Juventus in 2019 after a hugely successful period, but hasn't hit the heights many thought he would when he signed.

Matthijs De Ligt in action for Holland

According to BILD in Germany, Manchester City are one of the clubs interested in signing Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus. The defender has been heavily linked with a move away, and some of Europe's top clubs are lurking around in the hopes of landing him.

Chelsea have shown a strong interest, as they look the rebuild a defence that has largely been picked apart by transfers so far this year. But Manchester City need to replace Nathan Ake if they are to let him join Chelsea, and both Pau Torres and Matthijs De Ligt are players being monitored by the Manchester club.

Chelsea do remain favorites to wrap up this deal as they can offer De Ligt a guaranteed starting birth, but the lure of Manchester City is not to be counted out.

