Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Raphael Guerreiro From Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have explored the possibility of signing Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro.

Manchester City are interested and have explored the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro as an alternative to Marc Cucurella. Brighton are standing firm on their stance at the minute, and Manchester City are looking elsewhere in the market for left-backs.

City do have Cucurella as a number one choice this summer, but are wary there is a possibility the deal may not be done.

Guerreiro

Manchester City are interested in Raphael Guerreiro.

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro this summer. City are monitoring alternatives for Marc Cucurella, as the situation around signing the player becomes more and more complicated.

Guerreiro is not expected to be allowed to leave Dortmund for a cheap price, but City certainly have an eye on the Portuguese left-back. The player is a team-mate of Joao Cancelo at the national team. 

The Marc Cucurella deal is encountering some road blocks at the minute. Brighton have walked away from discussions and Manchester City are not willing to rise above £40million. The Seagulls have a £50million valuation on the player and are not willing to budge on the price.

Brighton believe they are entitled to ask for such a price for Marc Cucurella due to the fact they got that fee for Ben White last summer from Arsenal. The club view Marc Cucurella as a better and more unique player than Ben White.

Will Brighton lower their asking price for Marc Cucurella?

