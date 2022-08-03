Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Sergio Gomez, Then Loaning Him Out

Manchester City are keen on Signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht, then loaning him out to sister club Girona.

With Chelsea seemingly hijacking Manchester City's move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, Pep Guardiola has turned his attention to an alternative, in fellow Spaniard Sergio Gomez.

The latest update on the negotiations for the 21-year-old comes from Fabrizio Romano via his Twitter account.

The fee rumoured for Brighton's Cucurella was in access of £40 million, a price tag of which you'd expect a player to have heavy involvement in their first team.

However City's may have a different type of plan for their alternative Sergio Gomez, should they complete the deal.

Fabrizio Romano reported, "Manchester City are in negotiations with Anderlecht for Sergio Gómez, there’s an internal discussion about a potential loan to Girona to follow in case an agreement will be reached."

Meaning Pep Guardiola would be looking to sign Gomez, and then loan him out to Manchester City's sister club Girona, who are playing in La Liga this upcoming season. Pep most likely cannot see Gomez challenging for a place against Joao Cancelo, but it does mean that the departed Oleksandr Zinchenko's minutes still won't be covered.

Sergio Gomez spent last season under the management of former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht. During last season, Gomez made 49 appearances, in which he scored seven times and provided 15 assists.

Romano finished his tweet by revealing " Talks ongoing with Gómez keen on the move, up to the clubs."

Unsurprisingly, Sergio Gomez is keen to work under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but the clubs are still to reach a full agreement.

