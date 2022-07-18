Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing VFB Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa

Manchester City are continuing their search for a left-back to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, and are not stopping at just Marc Cucurella. Cucurella is valued at £50million, and Manchester City are monitoring cheaper alternatives.

Borna Sosa is of interest to the Manchester club, and it will be interesting to see whether they make a move for him.

Manchester City are interested in Borna Sosa. IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

According to BILD in Germany, Manchester City are interested in Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa. The full-back has caught the eye of Manchester City, and would be available for €20-25million.

The Croatian is the topic of interest for a lot of top clubs. Chelsea had interest earlier in the window, and Bayern Munich are currently interested at the moment.

Manchester City are also monitoring David Raum from Hoffenheim. The club are not at the moment prepared to pay 50million for Marc Cucurella, and Brighton may regret not lowering the fee.

Sosa scored two goals and contributed to 9 assists in 30 games last season. He is a modern day full-back, and one Manchester City may feel will suit their squad.

Marc Cucurella remains priority, but City are not happy with the price-tag. If Brighton do not lower it, the Blue's will be forced to look elsewhere.

