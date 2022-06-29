Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Villareal Central Defender Pau Torres

Manchester City are on the verge of selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of around £40million, but does he need to be replaced? Manchester City will be left with John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte as their three centre-back options after the departure of Ake, could they be left short?

Pau Torres is available from Villareal. Villareal need the money after failing to qualify for the Europa or Champions League last season, should Manchester City swoop for the Spaniard?

Pau Torres for Villareal

Pau Torres for Villareal

Pau Torres is certainly available. Fabrizio Romano reported he is on the list of a lot of top English Clubs. Manchester United are heavily linked. 

Torres has a release clause of €60million, but Villareal would be willing to negotiate a lower fee due to their needs financially after the failures to qualify for Europe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spaniard has a very similar profile to Nathan Ake. Two strong left sided central defenders who are both extremely comfortable in possession. The type of defenders that thrive in a Pep Guardiola side. 

Pau Torres is linked with Manchester City

Pau Torres is linked with Manchester City

A prime example od this being Pau Torres Spanish national team-mate Aymeric Laporte.

Pau Torres is a very affordable defender coming from a side who desperately need money in Villareal, could this be a move Manchester City look to do after the departure of Nathan Ake?

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

Vincent Kompany
News

Former Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany Is Determined To Have His Own Playstyle

By Elliot Thompson46 seconds ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea And Manchester City Getting Closer To An Agreement For Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson17 minutes ago
imago1012050345h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Xavi Worried Barcelona Will Not Be Able To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Centre Back Nathan Ake 'Likely' To Replace Antonio Rudiger At Chelsea

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago0044921154h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet Yan Couto Wants To Leave The Club

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bournemouth Have No Interest In Resigning Defender Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago
Didi Hamann
News

Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Has Doubts Over Clubs Transfer Business

By Elliot Thompson8 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Romeo Lavia's Transfer Fee Revealed Ahead Of Southampton Switch From Manchester City

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago