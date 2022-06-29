Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Villareal Central Defender Pau Torres

Manchester City are on the verge of selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of around £40million, but does he need to be replaced? Manchester City will be left with John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte as their three centre-back options after the departure of Ake, could they be left short?

Pau Torres is available from Villareal. Villareal need the money after failing to qualify for the Europa or Champions League last season, should Manchester City swoop for the Spaniard?

Pau Torres for Villareal

Pau Torres is certainly available. Fabrizio Romano reported he is on the list of a lot of top English Clubs. Manchester United are heavily linked.

Torres has a release clause of €60million, but Villareal would be willing to negotiate a lower fee due to their needs financially after the failures to qualify for Europe.

The Spaniard has a very similar profile to Nathan Ake. Two strong left sided central defenders who are both extremely comfortable in possession. The type of defenders that thrive in a Pep Guardiola side.

Pau Torres is linked with Manchester City IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

A prime example od this being Pau Torres Spanish national team-mate Aymeric Laporte.

Pau Torres is a very affordable defender coming from a side who desperately need money in Villareal, could this be a move Manchester City look to do after the departure of Nathan Ake?

