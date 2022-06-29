Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Villareal Central Defender Pau Torres
Manchester City are on the verge of selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea for a fee of around £40million, but does he need to be replaced? Manchester City will be left with John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte as their three centre-back options after the departure of Ake, could they be left short?
Pau Torres is available from Villareal. Villareal need the money after failing to qualify for the Europa or Champions League last season, should Manchester City swoop for the Spaniard?
Pau Torres is certainly available. Fabrizio Romano reported he is on the list of a lot of top English Clubs. Manchester United are heavily linked.
Torres has a release clause of €60million, but Villareal would be willing to negotiate a lower fee due to their needs financially after the failures to qualify for Europe.
Read More
The Spaniard has a very similar profile to Nathan Ake. Two strong left sided central defenders who are both extremely comfortable in possession. The type of defenders that thrive in a Pep Guardiola side.
A prime example od this being Pau Torres Spanish national team-mate Aymeric Laporte.
Pau Torres is a very affordable defender coming from a side who desperately need money in Villareal, could this be a move Manchester City look to do after the departure of Nathan Ake?
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest