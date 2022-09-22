Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Villarreal's Alex Baena

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester City are showing interest in a lot of players, and Villarreal's Alex Baena is a player they enjoy.

Alex Baena has broken into the Villarreal first-team this year after a successful spell at Girona on loan last season, and now Manchester City are taking interest in the young Spanish winger.

Baena has played numerous times for Villarreal this season, in La Liga and in the Conference League, and seems to becoming a major part of their starting set up as the new season continues.

The Spanish side have a good track record of producing young talent, with centre-back Pau Torres a good example.

According to Futbol Fichajes, Manchester City are interested in Villarreal winger Alex Baena. Pep Guardiola always has an eye on Spanish football, and Alex Baena is a player he's keeping a close eye on as his career continues for Villarreal.

Baena has impressed so far this season since being trusted to become part of the starting line-up. In 10 games this season, he has scored 6 goals and contributed to 2 assists. 

8 goal contributions in 10 games is very impressive, and Manchester City have taken notice of his quality this season. The club are interested in him, and may choose to pursue the player next year.

The main target for Manchester City in the winger area is Rafael Leao, but a move for Baena who is growing in stature with every game could be a possibility if the move for Leao doesn't come to fruition. 

Remember the name, Alex Baena.

