Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Interested In Southampton's Mohammed Salisu To Replace Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is on the verge of joining Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea having agreed personal terms with the club and there has been several targets linked to replace the Holland international.

Pep Guardiola may be comfortable going into the new season with just three senior centre-backs in Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones however there has been some names that City are looking at if they do decide to go and get a replacement.

Mohammed Salisu

Salisu up against Takumi Minamino

Pau Torres of Villareal and Jules Kounde of Sevilla have been linked but another name who may not be as expensive is Southampton's Mohammed Salisu according to Stat city.

The two clubs will already have a good relationship due to the fact that the Premier League Champions have already sold two players to them this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu joined Ralph Hassenhuttl's side with a hope of being the number one whilst 18-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia has also joined expecting first team minutes in the Premier League.

As well as that The Saints have been strongly linked with City's young striker Liam Delap showing that there is a trust between the pair as young talents are trusted to go and develop there 

Salisu also may not be on high wages and may be content with being a squad player whereas the likes of Torres and Kounde would want to be starting.

So a deal may make sense as at 23-years-old he can develop and if a deal is possibly at a low price it could be a low risk signing.

Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Now Expected To Make Move For 'Keen' Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett18 minutes ago
kounde_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Eyeing Sevilla Centre Back Jules Kounde As Potential Ake Replacement

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Ake goal vs Leeds Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Agree Raheem Sterling Price But Still Need To Offer Acceptable Nathan Ake Fee

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago1012025789h
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Manchester City Should Replace Raheem Sterling With West Ham Winger Jarrod Bowen

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
imago1006391078h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Weighing up a Deal to Sign Former Bayern Munich Youth Dzenan Pejcinovic

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
imago1011757587h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Replacing Nathan Ake With Villareal Defender Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have A List Of Defenders Lined Up If They Decide To Replace Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus Scores Twice Arsenal Debut Against German Side Nurnberg

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago