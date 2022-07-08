Report: Manchester City Interested In Southampton's Mohammed Salisu To Replace Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is on the verge of joining Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea having agreed personal terms with the club and there has been several targets linked to replace the Holland international.

Pep Guardiola may be comfortable going into the new season with just three senior centre-backs in Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones however there has been some names that City are looking at if they do decide to go and get a replacement.

Salisu up against Takumi Minamino IMAGO / PA Images

Pau Torres of Villareal and Jules Kounde of Sevilla have been linked but another name who may not be as expensive is Southampton's Mohammed Salisu according to Stat city.

The two clubs will already have a good relationship due to the fact that the Premier League Champions have already sold two players to them this summer.

Young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu joined Ralph Hassenhuttl's side with a hope of being the number one whilst 18-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia has also joined expecting first team minutes in the Premier League.

As well as that The Saints have been strongly linked with City's young striker Liam Delap showing that there is a trust between the pair as young talents are trusted to go and develop there

Salisu also may not be on high wages and may be content with being a squad player whereas the likes of Torres and Kounde would want to be starting.

So a deal may make sense as at 23-years-old he can develop and if a deal is possibly at a low price it could be a low risk signing.