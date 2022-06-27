Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Interested In Stade Rennais Winger Loum Tchaouna

The Frenchman is only 19-years-old and is currently on international duty at the under-19 European Championships which is taking place in Slovakia.

Tchaouna was originally born in Chad but he moved to France at a young age hence why he has 16 appearances for the France under-19's and he has impressed at Euro's this year with France getting into the semi-finals.

Loum Tchaouna

Tchaouna in action

He has played three games so far at the tournament and has scored four goals making him the top goal scorer so far whilst also registering two assists so any scouts will have certainly taken notice of his performances.

According to Josh Wilson Manchester City and PSG hold an interest in the winger who is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

With City letting Samuel Edozie go to Bayer Leverkusen who is a 19-year-old left winger they may find the perfect replacement in Tchaouna.

He started his youth career all the way back in 2009 at FC Kronenbourg before joining SC Schiltigheim in 2010.

One of the more renowned French sides acquired his services in 2011 as he joined Strasbourg and stayed there for three years until he ended up at the team he is still at to this day, Stade Rennais.

The 5 ft 11 winger has made 14 senior appearances for the club which all came last season so it really was a breakthrough campaign for him which has got the big boys of Europe interested.

