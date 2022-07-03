Report: Manchester City Is A Real Option For Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry

Manchester City is a real option for Bayern Munich, with the forward set to leave the Bavarians this season. Manchester City are set to sell Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, and are reportedly targeting Serge Gnabry as a replacement for the winger.

Gnabry is not set to extend his contract with Bayern next season. The German could be set for a return to the Premier League.

Serge Gnabry in action for Bayern Munich IMAGO / Claus Bergmann

According to BILD in Germany, Serge Gnabry sees Manchester City as a massive opportunity, and Manchester City view the winger as a serious replacement in the event Raheem Sterling does leave the club. That eventuality looks more likely by the day with a fee set to be agreed between Manchester City and Chelsea. TheMailOnline also report similar to BILD.

Bayern Director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke on the Gnabry situation earlier on today.

"We want to keep him. We will intensify talks in the coming weeks. But if a player doesn't want to decide for the club then it's only fair they tell us so we can find a solution."

Manchester City will have Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as left-wing options next season, but may want Serge Gnabry to move Phil Foden further back into the midfield more regularly.

Will Manchester City sign Serge Gnabry?

Read More Manchester City Coverage