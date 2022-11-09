Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Join Liverpool In Race For Benfica Midfielder With Eye-Watering Release Clause

(Photo by IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)

Enzo Fernandez has quickly become one of the most impressive midfielders in European football, leading to interest from multiple top clubs.

With many top European clubs said to be interested in Enzo Fernandez, a recent report from the Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) has said Manchester City and Liverpool have joined the race for the Benfica midfielder.

Fernandez has impressed since his £10.5million move from River Plate in the summer, with the two clubs stated above sending scouts to watch the Argentine in the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder's performances have aided Benfica's victories in the European competition, topping the group containing Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Maccabi Haifa. The Eagles have drawn Club Brugge in the next round.

There are two main issues with signing the 21-year-old.

The first is Fernandez's eye-watering release clause. It is reported that Man City will need to pay £105million to see the Argentine join up with his former River Plate teammate Julian Alvarez.

Enzo Fernandez River Plate

Enzo Fernandez before his move to Benfica.

The second is the interest from other clubs. Manchester United are looking to sign the player in the winter transfer window, whereas all other clubs interested are wanting to wait until the summer of 2023.

Fernandez, whose contract runs until June 2027, has racked up three goals and four assists in 22 appearances for Benfica in all competitions.

