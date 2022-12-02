Report: Manchester City Join Race For Andrey Santos, Club Confident They Can Beat Premier League Rivals

As Vasco da Gama continue to challenge for promotion back to the top tier of Brazilian football, the club's 18-year-old Andrey Santos has taken the opportunity to shine, and in doing so, has attracted the attention of clubs all across Europe.

The midfielder, who has bagged eight goals in 33 league appearances, has the likes of Newcastle United, Barcelona, PSG, and Real Madrid hounding after him, following a standout season in Brazil's Serie B.

However, according to Calcio Mercato, a recent all-English battle has emerged between Chelsea and Manchester City, who are both confident they can gather the young star's signature.

(Photo by IMAGO / Carneiro Images)

Graham Potter's Chelsea are said to be leading the race, but Man City believe they can capitalise on the stature of Pep Guardiola to lure Santos to the Etihad, having recently signed a new two-year contract.

In addition to a world-class manager, the club have a history with Vasco da Gama, having bought now-Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz from the Brazilian side in 2017 for a €12million fee.

It is reported that a fee of €15million will be needed for any club to sign the midfielder likened to Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, with the player under contract until June 2027.

