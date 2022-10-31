Report: Manchester City Join Race For RB Leipzig Star

With RB Leipzig's pool of talent, including the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Timo Werner, midfielder Dani Olmo is often overlooked for his importance in the German side.

Since his £25million move to the Bundesliga from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020, Olmo has scored 18 goals and assisted 21 more in 102 Leipzig appearances.

Olmo's performances have not gone unnoticed, however, with the midfielder being handed 24 caps for Spain, tallying up four goals and six assists for his country.

Now, according to Fichajes, Manchester City will join the race to sign the 24-year-old in the summer of 2023, with many European clubs interested in Olmo's services.

(Photo by IMAGO / motivio)

Pep Guardiola's side will face fierce competition from Barcelona, who are said to be admirers of the Leipzig man. Although, Barcelona are not the only team of such stature wanting to make this transfer a reality.

Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Olmo, whose contract expires in June 2024.

It is easy to see why top clubs would be distracted by his fellow teammates, with Nkunku gaining attention due to his goalscoring ability and attacking instincts, having already bagged 13 goals this season.

However, the race for Olmo is heating up.

