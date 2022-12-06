Report: Manchester City Join Race For Young Croatian Defender, Wanted By Chelsea

Chelsea target, Josko Gvardiol, is currently raising his price tag during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his performances, having just beaten Japan on penalties in the Round of 16.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are set for a tough battle for the RB Leipzig defender, as Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all stated their interest and are ready to rival any bids from the Blues.

At just 20 years of age, Gvardiol is the youngest player in the Croatia side, who are now preparing the take on Brazil in the next round of the knockouts, and is making a name for himself on the international stage in Qatar with some impressive displays.

(Photo by IMAGO / Xinhua)

Since making the move from Dinamo Zagreb to the Bundesliga in 2020, Gvardiol has become an important cog in Leipzig's team, following a loan back to his boyhood club.

The centre-back has now made 65 appearances for the German side, proving his attacking ability too, with three goals and four assists.

As well as sitting third in the Bundesliga, six points off Bayern Munich, Leipzig will take on Man City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, which will provide the Cityzens with an opportunity to scout the 20-year-old further.

The defender's value will only rise over the duration of the World Cup but is "not in a hurry" to decide his future, following attempts from Chelsea to sign him last summer.

