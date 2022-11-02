Report: Manchester City Join Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko is one of the hottest topics in world football right now. Since the departure of Erling Haaland, the 17-year-old has been given a chance to showcase his ability on some of the biggest stages.

At just 13 years old, Moukoko was starring at Under 17-level for Dortmund, having joined the club from FC St. Pauli.

Since joining Dortmund's youth ranks, Moukoko has gone from strength to strength, making his senior debut during the 2020/21 season, one day after his 16th birthday.

As reported by Football Insider, Manchester City have joined the heated race to sign the Dortmund star, with Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG, and Real Madrid all interested.

(Photo by IMAGO / Kirchner-Media)

The chances of the signing happening are made stronger with Moukoko being set to link up with an England-based agency later this month when the youngster turns 18.

With 141 goals in just 88 games across Dortmund's U17 and U19s, the signing of Moukoko is not one to be looked over, with a very exciting future ahead for whichever club possesses the German striker.

It appears that Man City are very serious about acquiring the signature of the forward, looking to battle against the clubs stated previously, who are all said to have sent scouts to watch Moukoko.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Ilkay Gundogan May Snub New Contract Offer - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Pep Guardiola Thinks Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Ready For World Cup - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Join Race For RB Leipzig Star - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manuel Akanji Absent In Manchester City Training - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More