Report: Manchester City Joined By Crystal Palace & Real Madrid In Race For Brazilian Talent

Matheus Franca is the next hot name coming out of Brazil, with the 18-year-old experiencing his first full season at senior level.

The attacking midfielder has found the net on eight occasions and supplied three assists in 24 appearances this season, attracting the attention of many major European clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are joined by Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for Franca, who has an eye-watering release clause of £87million.

Sources in Brazil claim that Patrick Vieira's side have already offered £15million plus sell-on fees for the young prospect.

However, with Franca's contract running until the summer of 2027, it will be difficult for any club to draw a wedge between the player and his current club.

(Photo by IMAGO / Action Plus)

While Palace have given youngsters a chance to gain precious minutes, Pep Guardiola's Man City are beginning to blood more and more academy players, with some being given the opportunity to play Champions League football - Rico Lewis, the latest to be given that chance.

Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester United are also said to be interested in Franca, with the battle for the Brazilian's signature heating up.

