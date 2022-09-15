Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Keen On Signing A Central Midfielder

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester City are keen on signing a central midfielder, and believe it is a priority position next for them.

Manchester City will be active in the market over the next few months, and are keen to add a central midfielder to their ranks in either the January or the Summer transfer windows.

Kalvin Phillips was a signing made this summer to replace the outgoing Fernandinho, but the club now believe another is needed to strengthen the area for the future.

There are various targets as of right now for Manchester City, and they will be eager to lock one down in the coming months.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen the midfield.

According to the Daily Mail, central midfield is a position Manchester City are keen and eager to strengthen over the coming months. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne are getting on in terms of age, and Bernardo Silva may leave the club next summer.

It has become Pep Guardiola's priority position, and one he hopes is looked at and solved in the coming months. The club rectified the centre forward position this summer by signing Erling Haaland, and will be looking to do the same further back either in January or next summer.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is a likely target.

Potential targets include Jude Bellingham, who the club will be hoping follows in former team-mate Erling Haaland's footsteps and joins the blue half of Manchester instead of the red, as Manchester United are also lurking.

It will be interesting to see who Manchester City decide to sign in the end for the position, but they will definitely look to strengthen it soon.

