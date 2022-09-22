Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Keeping Tabs On Giorgio Scalvini From Atalanta

IMAGO / Insidefoto

Manchester City are looking to strengthen for the future, and have their eyes on Atalanta B player Giorgio Scalvini.

Manchester City's interest in youth is slowing no sign of showing down, with the club now interested in Atalanta B player Giorgio Scalvini. The Italian from Chiari in Italy is 18-years of age, and has gathered the interest of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

City have recently shown an interest in a player who although older than Scalvini, is still considered a youngster in Alex Baena. Now the Scalvini links show a clear pathway for Manchester City in terms of building for the future.

Scalvini is an exciting player, and Manchester City have an interest.

Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini celebrates his goal.

According to Gazetta in Italy, Manchester City have an interest in Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta B team. Manchester United bought a youngster from Atalanta under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer years ago in Amad Diallo which never went to play, could Scalvini be different?

The player is a centre-back, but has more recently been deployed as a defensive mid or a centre mid. With Manchester City also interested in Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan, the question is whether it will be either of these players or both that the club want.

Bastoni is clearly more experienced but a gamble on a player like Scalvini could be something Manchester City feel is worth doing. 

Giorgio Scalvini made his first appearance for the Italian national team against Germany in June of this year, and is highly rated inside the country. He has also played four times for Atalanta's first-team this season, scoring one goal.

