Report: Manchester City Line up Move for Hoffenheim Defender David Raum

Manchester City have been in contact with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim regarding their German international David Raum.

Graeme Bailey of 90Mins understands that the left full-back is on the list of possibilities in case a deal for Marc Cucurella can't be done with Brighton and Hove Albion.

This deal could be one involving a player going the other way as the Bundesliga side are keeping a close eye on developments with Ko Itakura, who has yet to play for the Premier League champions and spent last season out on loan at Schalke.

90min understands that City have asked about the availability of the 24-year-old whilst holding talks regarding the Japanese international moving in the other direction.

Wiith the possibility of Oleksandr Zinchenko moving away from the Etihad Stadium, City will be looking to bring in players that have been scouted and impressed, Raum being one of those.

Borussia Dortmund are also tracking the progress of Hoffenheim man, who provided 13 assists in the league, and City join the list of teams looking into this with Erling Haaland's former team thought to be leading the chase.

Whether Pep Guardiola would pursue this is he gets the Cucarella deal over the line is unlikely, but Raum has definitely caught the eye of the the Citizens manager.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: