Report: Manchester City Linked With Move For Real Madrid Veteran, Has Worked Under Pep Guardiola Before

(Photo by IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)

The future of multiple Manchester City players hang in the balance. The club are looking ahead to next summer, with some big names being linked.

Toni Kroos is one of the best players in Real Madrid's recent history, being a consistent name associated with the Spanish giants since his move from Bayern Munich in 2014.

After making 205 appearances for the German side, Kroos switched allegiances to Madrid, going on to make 383 appearances so far, scoring 26 goals and assisting 87 others.

Now, with Kroos pondering his future at the club, Manchester City are targeting the German midfielder as a potential transfer for next summer's transfer window, according to SPORT.

The 32-year-old, who has previously worked under Pep Guardiola at Bayern and shares some special memories with the current Man City manager, has a contract with Madrid expiring in June of 2023. 

The club are willing to pay upwards of £11million per year to acquire the German's services next summer.

With Ilkay Gundogan's contract at the Etihad also expiring at the same time, Kroos could be the perfect replacement. It would be a big price to pay for the veteran, however.

Not only does the midfielder bring control in the middle of the park and goal contributions, he also brings experience in the UEFA Champions League and on the international stage with Germany.

Come January, Kroos will have the freedom to negotiate with any clubs if the contract situation is not sorted. This is why City have already tested the water, having made initial contact with the player.

Kroos has stated that he does not see himself wearing the shirt of another team, but it does not seem that City are deterred by such a statement.

