Report: Manchester City Look To Beat Arsenal To Lucas Paqueta Signing

Manchester City are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City have an interest in Lucas Paqueta, and are looking to beat fellow Premier League club Arsenal to his signature. Paqueta has been highlighted as a possible Bernardo Silva replacement should the player join Barcelona, and City will look to bring him in.

Paqueta has been linked with a move away from Lyon this summer, with Europe's top clubs all circling around him.

Manchester City are interested in Lucas Paqueta. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to MediaFoot, Manchester City are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. City are close to losing Bernardo Silva to Barcelona, and have highlighted the Brazilian as a replacement.

Arsenal have a long standing interest in Paqueta, but Manchester City are set to rival the Gunners for his signature. Paqueta would be available for £55million, which is an affordable fee in today's market for such a top player.

City will only move for Paqueta if Bernardo Silva leaves Manchester City. Bernardo Silva will only leave Manchester City if Frenkie De Jong leaves Barcelona. These transfers are the perfect example of the domino affect in world football.

Arsenal have an interest in the player, but are yet to make a move or bid for the player. It is not currently known where Paqueta would prefer to sign. Newcastle also have an interest in the player, but have turned their attention to Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

