Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake.

The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Fabrizio Romano, the go-to person for any transfer information, the Premier League champions will want to get the £41 million back that they paid out for Ake back in August 2020.

Romano has also said that the Dutch international has already agreed on terms with the west London side after they sealed the deal for Raheem Sterling

City would have to have a replacement for the outgoing Ake and Kounde would fit that profile perfectly, with Chelsea previously looking into a deal for the 23-year-old.

The French international is extremely highly valued by Sevilla and he kept 15 clean sheets in 32 La Liga appearances last season which gained attention from top clubs across Europe.

Sevilla haven't had any contact regarding their centre back according to Monchi, director of football at the Andalusia side. He was even more empathetic when mentioning Barcelona.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: