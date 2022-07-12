Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. 

The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.  

Ake

According to Fabrizio Romano, the go-to person for any transfer information, the Premier League champions will want to get the £41 million back that they paid out for Ake back in August 2020.

Romano has also said that the Dutch international has already agreed on terms with the west London side after they sealed the deal for Raheem Sterling 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kounde

City would have to have a replacement for the outgoing Ake and Kounde would fit that profile perfectly, with Chelsea previously looking into a deal for the 23-year-old. 

The French international is extremely highly valued by Sevilla and he kept 15 clean sheets in 32 La Liga appearances last season which gained attention from top clubs across Europe. 

Sevilla haven't had any contact regarding their centre back according to Monchi, director of football at the Andalusia side. He was even more empathetic when mentioning Barcelona. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

England v Norway womens
Match Coverage

Manchester City Women's Stars Ellen White and Lauren Hemp Score As England Batter Norway

By Jake Mahon48 minutes ago
Salisu
Features/Opinions

Which Premier League Centre-Backs Could Manchester City Replace Nathan Ake With?

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Zinchenko in action against Watford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Be Lisandro Martinez Alternative For Arsenal

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Discussions Picking Up Between Chelsea And Manchester City Over Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Gnabry
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City A Likely Destination For Serge Gnabry If He Doesn't Renew Bayern Munich Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Believes More Sides Will Challenge Manchester City and Liverpool This Season

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Flying Out To Join New Chelsea Teammates

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
imago1008844082h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree Deal For 16-Year Old Wonderkid According To Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago