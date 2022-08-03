Report: Manchester City Lose Out On Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Fabrizio Romano Confirms

Chelsea have been looking for defensive reinforcements throughout the window and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed with his famous 'Here we go' that they have got Marc Cucurella after swooping in beating Manchester City to his signature.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea's new owner, has been trying his best to bring in new players to the club to back Thomas Tuchel and lost out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona however he has made sure that the London club got Marc Cucurella beating the Premier League Champions to the signing after they weren't willing to pay the full price.

Brighton wanted £50 million for the left-back who has only been at the club for one season but Manchester City believed he was only worth £30 million which meant their offer for him was swiftly rejected.

Chelsea saw the hesitation and according to Fabrizio Romano will pay over £50 million to acquire his services with the personal terms already agreed between player and club.

Cucurella has signed a six-year contract until 2028 with personal terms being agreed on since Monday.

Cucurella celebrating after scoring in Brighton's 4-0 win against Manchester United IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Levi Colwill, who was on loan at Huddersfield last season from Chelsea, will be going the other way as he is on the verge of joining Graham Potter's side in a separate deal.

Manchester City have been linked with several alternatives such as Alex Grimaldo and Borna Sosa whilst Pep Guardiola is also content with playing Nathan Ake or Aymeric Laporte at left-back when Joao Cancelo needs to be rotated.

