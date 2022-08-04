Report: Manchester City Made An Attempt To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Gavi

Reports from Spain are now suggesting that Manchester City made an attempt to sign Barcelona's Gavi before he even broke into the Barcelona first team.

Manchester City attempted to sign Gavi while he was playing for the Barcelona academy at La Masia. City tried to recruit the player for their own academy at the time, but had their approaches turned down.

Gavi has now gone on to shine for Barcelona's first-team, and is set to be a main player in the team for many years to come.

According to Sport in Spain, Manchester City attempted to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi for their academy when he was still playing at La Masia. City had the approach turned down after Patrick Kluivert spoke to the player at the time.

City's attempt to try and sign the player highlights how much quality he really has. Gavi, 18, has went on to shine for Barcelona. Gavi is the youngest scorer for the Spanish national team of all time, at 17 years and 304 days old.

He is also the youngest player to ever feature for the Spanish national team, a further statement to how talented the player really is.

City themselves are no strangers to producing wonderkids, Phil Foden is one of the best young players in the world, and the club may have been hoping to have Gavi shine at the same level Foden has for the Blues.

But the Barca midfielder chose a different path, and will now try and emulate his manager Xavi in becoming one of Barcelona's greatest ever midfielders.

