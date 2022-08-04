Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Made An Attempt To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Gavi

Reports from Spain are now suggesting that Manchester City made an attempt to sign Barcelona's Gavi before he even broke into the Barcelona first team.

Manchester City attempted to sign Gavi while he was playing for the Barcelona academy at La Masia. City tried to recruit the player for their own academy at the time, but had their approaches turned down. 

Gavi has now gone on to shine for Barcelona's first-team, and is set to be a main player in the team for many years to come.

gavi

Manchester City made an attempt to sign Gavi while he was La Masia.

According to Sport in Spain, Manchester City attempted to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi for their academy when he was still playing at La Masia. City had the approach turned down after Patrick Kluivert spoke to the player at the time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City's attempt to try and sign the player highlights how much quality he really has. Gavi, 18, has went on to shine for Barcelona. Gavi is the youngest scorer for the Spanish national team of all time, at 17 years and 304 days old.

He is also the youngest player to ever feature for the Spanish national team, a further statement to how talented the player really is. 

City themselves are no strangers to producing wonderkids, Phil Foden is one of the best young players in the world, and the club may have been hoping to have Gavi shine at the same level Foden has for the Blues.

But the Barca midfielder chose a different path, and will now try and emulate his manager Xavi in becoming one of Barcelona's greatest ever midfielders.

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

BarcelonaManchester City

Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

By Dylan Mcbennett16 minutes ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Is Undergoing His Chelsea Medical

By Jake Mahon52 minutes ago
Kabore
Transfer Rumours

Report: FC Augsburg Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Issa Kabore

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1013515215h
Features/Opinions

Which West Ham United Player Would Make The Best Manchester City Signing?

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Man city
Match Coverage

Top Three Best Manchester City Goals Against West Ham United

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
News

Gary Neville Says Harry Kane Will Outscore Manchester City's Erling Haaland Next Season

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

Kalvin Phillips On What He Can Improve On At Manchester City

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Mikel Arteta
News

Sergio Aguero Believes Arsenal Are Dark Horses For The Premier League Title

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago