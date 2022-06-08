Report: Manchester City To Make Move For Kalvin Phillips

After the Nations League finishes Manchester City are expected to step up their pursuit for a Fernandinho replacement.

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to be Pep Guardiola's main target to bolster the middle of the park for The Champions.

Phillips for Leeds United IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The midfielder started for England against Germany but only lasted 14 minutes as he had to be taken off due to a dead leg.

England manager Gareth Southgate said: "Hopefully, it's not too bad. It's quite a severe dead leg. Hard to know how long that will be."

Either way, whether Phillips does take part in England's next couple of games or not it looks like Manchester City will be patient and wait until after that fixture against Hungary before pursuing any deal according to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson.

Phillips celebrating Leeds United's Premier League survival IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Phillips was integral in England's run to the final of Euro 2020 last summer but struggled with injuries last season for Leeds meaning he only played 20 league games.

However, he was fit and vital for their run-in which ultimately kept them up playing every minute of the last six games.

So it would appear any injury issues he has well and truly shrugged off which has reassured Manchester City.

England's last Nations League game is 14th June so expect to see some movement regarding this deal after that.

Any deal won't come cheap for Jesse March's star man with a bidding war potentially on the way due to West Ham and Aston Villa also being interested in the midfielder according to James Ducker of The Telegraph.

