Report: Manchester City May Allow Loans For Liam Delap And James McAtee

Manchester City may now allow loans for Liam Delap and James McAtee. City are happy to let Delap go on loan to gain first team experience, with Burnley being a likely destination for the striker. James McAtee would be a more reluctant loan deal, with City actively hoping to keep McAtee around the first team this season.

McAtee has been the subject of major interest in recent days, and it may be hard for City to not allow him to go on loan.

Liam Delap will almost certainly go on loan this summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic, Manchester City may send Liam Delap and James McAtee on loan this summer. The club are happy to allow Delap to go on loan, but less so in regards to James McAtee.

There is that much interest in McAtee from Premier League and Championship clubs, that an offer may be tempting enough for the player to take.

It may be down to McAtee to decide himself if he wants to leave. City want him to stay and the player himself wants to play for City, but it will be ultimately a question of what is best for his development as a player.

The club have ruled out a permanent move for Delap, but are happy to allow the player to go on loan. He may follow fellow team-mates Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CJ Egan Riley and Arijanet Muric to Burnley for the season.

McAtee may decide to stay and fight for a place at City this season, but with such an array of attacking talent in his position it may be best for him to go on loan.

Read More Manchester City Coverage